City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
iran plane crash

Here's what's known about some of the Toronto victims of the Iran plane crash

City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Further details about the 176 people killed in this morning's devastating Iran plane crash are slowly emerging, and among 63 confirmed Canadian casualties were multiple residents of Toronto.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was headed from Tehran, Iran's capital, to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. According to Reuters, many were taking the flight in transit to another international destination.

On board were Torontonian Behnaz Khoei Ebrahimi and her son Rahmtin Ahmadi, according to CTV News.

Also lost in the accident was Alina Tarbhai, who worked at an Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation's office in the GTA, as well her mother Afifa Tarbhai and Toronto's Asghar Dhirani, as reported by CityNews.

The Toronto District School Board confirmed in a statement that "a number of" TDSB students, their families, and at least one family member of an employee were also victims in the crash that was fatal for everyone on board, including 10th-grader Maya Zibaie from Northern Secondary School.

Students from Ontario's York Region District School Board, as well as from Western University, University of Ottawa, University of Waterloo and University of Guelph have also been named as passengers.

Among them were Guelph U PhD students Ghanimat Azhdari and Milad Ghasemi Ariani, and Waterloo PhD students Marzieh Foroutan and Mansour Esfahani.

Flags at many schools and offices have been lowered to half-mast today in their honour.

Other Canadians lost in the tragedy include a family of three from Ajax, Ontario, Aurora dentist Parisa Eghbalian and her daughter Reera Esmaeilion, as well as residents of Montreal, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Halifax and at least 30 people from Edmonton.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement offering condolences to those affected.

Of the 169 passengers and nine crew were also 82 Iranian, 11 Ukrainian, 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals ranging in age from one to 74.

Iranian authorities believe the Boeing 737-800 encountered mechanical issues just minutes after takeoff, though they are unwilling to hand over the plane's black box to Boeing for further investigation. It was the first fatal crash in the history of the Ukrainian airline. 

The "next-generation" aircraft is a popular model among commercial carriers around the world, and is employed in the fleets of airlines like Westjet, Air Transat, Sunwing and Flair Airlines, all of which operate in Canada. The plane was only a few years old.

The incident occurred hours after Iran launched missile attacks on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops in retalition for Donald Trump's recent decision to kill prominent Iranian military leader Qassim Soleimani — a set of circumstances that have led to to wild speculation about the cause of the fiery crash.

Lead photo by

Mojtaba Abbasnezhad

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's what's known about some of the Toronto victims of the Iran plane crash

Here's why coyote sightings have spiked in Toronto recently

Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto as temperatures plummet

35 attractions in Toronto are offering 2-for-1 admission this winter

Toronto devastated after Iran plane crash kills 63 Canadians

Special weather statement issued for Toronto ahead of winter storm

Hundreds gather in front of Toronto banks to protest pipeline

Toronto was just ranked one of the best cities in the world