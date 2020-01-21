City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto snowfall total

Toronto has already crushed its average snowfall total for the season

After what felt like a relatively green (okay brown) holiday season, Toronto is finally getting some of that traditional Canadian winter weather we were promised at the outset of the season — for better or for worse.

The Weather Network reports that, as of mid-January, Toronto has already far surpassed its average snowfall numbers for the entire winter season.

A total of 78 cm of snow has been recorded at Pearson International Airport since November 1, according to Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham — more than 150 per cent higher than usual, with two months left to go until spring officially arrives.

"This is well above the normal of 52 cm and over double what we had seen as of this date (Jan 20) last winter," Gillham wrote on Twitter Monday evening of the snowfall total this year so far.

"We won't add to those totals through Friday, but [are] closely watching Friday night and Saturday."

Indeed, another system is expected to hit the city this weekend, delivering Toronto its third messy Saturday and Sunday in a row.

Up to 10 cm of wet snow is expected in the city this weekend, but even if the forecast changes — and let's be honest, it sometimes does — Toronto has already seen more than its fair share of snow this season... as has all of Newfoundland. We know.

