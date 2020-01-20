Toronto drivers really couldn't handle this weekend's nasty snowstorm

Some 16 cm of snow fell across the Greater Toronto Area this weekend during a storm that drivers were anticipating, yet somehow failed to prepare for.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt reported on Twitter that more than 250 collisions had taken place in the GTA between Friday night and Saturday night, noting that many more vehicles "have likely crashed, spun out or gotten stuck."

Winter driving conditions on #Hwy401 #OPP responding to over 40 collisions in the #GTA as we speak https://t.co/wMb1gBYbZZ — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 18, 2020

This may have had something to do with whiteout conditions that settled across the city for most of Saturday.

it's a snowglobe out there eh, drive safe today #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/iHeuABnZr5 — Ditz McGee 🇨🇦 (@DitzMcGeee) January 18, 2020

There was a reason, after all, for Environment Canada to issue a snowfall warning, and for police to ask that drivers stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

A passing Colorado Low made for quite the snow day in Southern Ontario on Saturday. Toronto's Pearson International Airport set a daily snowfall record for January 18, receiving 17.2cm of snow, making travel on area highway's and byways rather interesting. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/dZAfNUHbHp — Michael Donly (@MythicalMD) January 19, 2020

By the federal weather agency's calculations, Toronto just saw its snowiest January 18 since 1987, and yet, so many people were out and about acting like they didn't even need snow tires..

Thanks to this dude who helped us for an hour trying to get our car out of the ditch 😂😂 (everyone is ok!) #ONstorm #neverstopchasing pic.twitter.com/MY9EyxHcin — Isabel (@isabel_ONwx) January 19, 2020

Many also forgot to wipe off their windshields and license plates, which could lead not only to fines but serious accidents.

Driving with your plate obscured by snow can result in a $110 ticket. At least the driver of this car had the expired validation sticker in the clear but that is also a $110 ticket. Please make sure your plate is in the clear and is up to date#LifeHacks pic.twitter.com/b1umQXM5qI — Scott Matthews (@TPSTrafficDC) January 19, 2020

Schmidt said on Saturday afternoon that things had gotten so bad that OPP officers were responding to 40 accidents at the same time.

Plan ahead for extra drive time #snowstorm ^kh pic.twitter.com/yv8gOiUFG4 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 19, 2020

Again, many more spinouts within the city went unreported to police.

And it wasn't just Saturday's heavy snow that posed problems for people on the roads: Slick roads made for terrible driving conditions on Sunday as well.

#Burlington #OPP respond to another motorist who finds themselves in the ditch this morning. The storm might be over, but the roads are still icy. Please drive according to weather conditions. #SlowDownMoveOver#ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/bX89pEKMl5 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 19, 2020

Fortunately, snow plows have been out in full force, cleaning up the mess enough for Monday's commute to proceed with relatively few complications.

❄️❄️ Clean up conga line ❄️❄️@TorontoPearson still in clean up mode after yesterday’s #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/h47KAlD4x5 — Living by YYZ (@livingbyyyz) January 19, 2020

Toronto drivers will still be Toronto drivers, however...

This idiot is a perfect example of the bonehead drivers we have in #toronto. Not only was the donkey to lazy to clean the snow off his car but was tailgating and breaking hard, fun for the one behind him who can’t see his f-in taillights #ONStorm #lazyass pic.twitter.com/LMJJBCoxuc — tmong (@tmon73) January 20, 2020

Snow brushes must be out of stock at Canadian Tire or something.