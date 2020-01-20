City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto bad drivers

Toronto drivers really couldn't handle this weekend's nasty snowstorm

Some 16 cm of snow fell across the Greater Toronto Area this weekend during a storm that drivers were anticipating, yet somehow failed to prepare for.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt reported on Twitter that more than 250 collisions had taken place in the GTA between Friday night and Saturday night, noting that many more vehicles "have likely crashed, spun out or gotten stuck."

This may have had something to do with whiteout conditions that settled across the city for most of Saturday.

There was a reason, after all, for Environment Canada to issue a snowfall warning, and for police to ask that drivers stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

By the federal weather agency's calculations, Toronto just saw its snowiest January 18 since 1987, and yet, so many people were out and about acting like they didn't even need snow tires..

Many also forgot to wipe off their windshields and license plates, which could lead not only to fines but serious accidents.

Schmidt said on Saturday afternoon that things had gotten so bad that OPP officers were responding to 40 accidents at the same time.

Again, many more spinouts within the city went unreported to police.

And it wasn't just Saturday's heavy snow that posed problems for people on the roads: Slick roads made for terrible driving conditions on Sunday as well.

Fortunately, snow plows have been out in full force, cleaning up the mess enough for Monday's commute to proceed with relatively few complications.

Toronto drivers will still be Toronto drivers, however...

Snow brushes must be out of stock at Canadian Tire or something.

