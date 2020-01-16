Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Toronto ahead of snowstorm

News that a fairly significant snow storm would likely hit Toronto this weekend has been circulating since the beginning of the week, but a new special weather statement issued by Environment Canada confirms that the city really is about to get a whole lot of snow.

Environment Canada issued the alert for the city of Toronto at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, warning that there are "significant snowfall amounts expected overnight Friday night through Saturday evening."

Widespread Special Weather Statement issued for all of southern Ontario for storm system moving in on Saturday - intense snow likely especially Saturday a.m. in Toronto with EC mentioning 10-15 cm of snow expected. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Ygdxv8bvbq — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) January 16, 2020

The alert states that total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected, while strong winds of up to 60 km/h may also hit and lead to intense blowing snow.

"An approaching low pressure system will bring snowfall to Southwestern Ontario beginning overnight Friday which will spread eastward to the Golden Horseshoe on Saturday morning," the statement reads.

"Some locations may transition over to periods of rain late Saturday."

The statement also indicates that snow or rain will likely change to flurries overnight Saturday.

"Visibilities will be reduced in areas of blowing snow, which can make travel hazardous," Environment Canada cautions. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

Temperatures are also set to drop overnight tonight, with a low of -14 C expected for Thursday night and a low of -13 C predicted for overnight Friday.

In light of these cold overnight temperatures, Toronto is also currently under an extreme cold weather alert.

Do you best to stay warm and dry out there, Toronto.