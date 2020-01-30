A viral video from Toronto is spreading misinformation about coronavirus

A video posted to Twitter on Tuesday night, which is now being widely shared on all social media platforms, has people concerned about the spread of misinformation surrounding coronavirus.

The video shared on Twitter appears to show paramedics removing a passenger from an Air Canada flight at Pearson Airport. The original person who posted the video said the flight had just landed in Toronto from China.

The original video has since been deleted, but has been shared by other Twitter users.

Just in. An Air Canada flight from China to Toronto arrived today had 7 people with fever. One was moved out from cabin by EMS crew. pic.twitter.com/PjDEhaLSJK — Manfred (@UncleManfred) January 30, 2020

Global News spoke with Peel Paramedics, and wrote in a Tweet that the video was a "case of misinformation".

This video is getting tons of play tonight. Our @NWestoll spoke to @Peel_Paramedics who tell @globalnewsto this is a case of misinformation. Patient was taken off plane for what paramedics say is believed to be a NON #coronavirus related issue. Person was screened @TorontoPearson https://t.co/hu1QSzbwrt — Jamie Mauracher (@JamieMauracher) January 30, 2020

Paramedics told Global News that the patient was taken off the plane for what paramedics say is believed to be a non-coronavirus related issue.

The orignal video has since been deleted, but already had over 7000 views on Twitter as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The video has since been shared to other social media platforms by different accounts.

Correction : Person wheeled off Air Canada last night is cleared. She does Not have #coronavirus. It is something else. Wish her a speedy recovery. Although I'd like to add in China, doctors say early carriers don't always show symptoms. https://t.co/Vk1J1LBhRg — Karen Woods (@KarenWenLin) January 30, 2020

"Person wheeled off Air Canada last night is cleared. She does Not have coronavirus...Although I'd like to add in China, doctors say early carriers don't always show symptoms," said the original poster of the video on Twitter.

The video comes after a series of Tweets have been posted to Twitter, claiming that coronavirus cases had been allegedly confirmed at York and Ryerson University.

Both universities adressed the posts that were floating around social media and confirmed that the reports were false.

So far 27 cases of coronavirus are being investigated by Ontario health officials, and two cases have been confirmed.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto Public Health Medical Officer, said in a statement on Wednesday that people in Toronto are at low risk of contracting coronavirus.