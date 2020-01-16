Dangerous overcrowding on the TTC after delays shut down subway

Toronto transitgoers had a bit of a rocky start to their Thursday as the TTC experienced its usual gamut of service disruptions.

So far, the #TTC has had major delays on both lines, during both rush hours, every single day of 2020. — Deltron 2020 (@ZenDonut) January 16, 2020

The Yonge-University subway line saw trains stopped going southbound from Dupont, then southbound from Dundas and finally northbound from Davisville due to emergency alarms and a potential medical emergency, all within the span of about an hour.

Line 1 Yonge-University: Trains are holding southbound at Dupont while we respond to an emergency alarm. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) January 16, 2020

Subway cars, platforms and even station stairs were dangerously overcrowded during the peak morning commute, from a bit before 8 a.m. until past 9 a.m.

"you may experience a delay on Line 1"

Here's a tip for the #TTC, if the platform is literally full of people along with the staircases, there isn't the possibility of delay.

Also, why are there no people managing this insanity? Very unsafe. pic.twitter.com/OTeHq3CsUI — Dale G. Frost (@Frosty3D) January 16, 2020

Many reported waiting at Bloor-Yonge station in particular among throngs of impatient travellers as multiple trains passed through already too packed to the brim to take anyone else on.

I LOVE the #TTC. Was passed by 4 full busses on Broadview and am waiting on the fourth train at Bloor-Yonge station @TTChelps #ttcisfull @PaulaFletcherTO pic.twitter.com/EhV52R7kNt — Chris Kebbel (@kebbel) January 16, 2020

There were also complaints of brief delays on other parts of line 1.

@TTChelps literally we were stuck o the train between Yorkmills and Sheppard NB for 10min!!!!! 1 stop = 10min! The service is just getting worse! #ttc #4linesNotConnected #toronto — Ash (@AshChaChaHeels) January 16, 2020

According to TTC Service Alerts, all regular service has since resumed. Here's hoping that those who activated the emergency alarms this morning are alright and that the evening trek home won't be as exasperating.