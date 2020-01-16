City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc delay

Dangerous overcrowding on the TTC after delays shut down subway

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto transitgoers had a bit of a rocky start to their Thursday as the TTC experienced its usual gamut of service disruptions.

The Yonge-University subway line saw trains stopped going southbound from Dupont, then southbound from Dundas and finally northbound from Davisville due to emergency alarms and a potential medical emergency, all within the span of about an hour.

Subway cars, platforms and even station stairs were dangerously overcrowded during the peak morning commute, from a bit before 8 a.m. until past 9 a.m.

Many reported waiting at Bloor-Yonge station in particular among throngs of impatient travellers as multiple trains passed through already too packed to the brim to take anyone else on.

There were also complaints of brief delays on other parts of line 1.

According to TTC Service Alerts, all regular service has since resumed. Here's hoping that those who activated the emergency alarms this morning are alright and that the evening trek home won't be as exasperating.

Lead photo by

@Frosty3D

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario is creating scholarships to honour victims of the Iran plane crash

Dangerous overcrowding on the TTC after delays shut down subway

Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto ahead of brutal cold snap

Toronto only installed 3 km of new on-street bike lanes in 2019 and people are furious

Fire on TTC tracks temporarily shuts down subway line

Toronto company successfully sues anonymous internet trolls

People were complaining about a foul smell in Toronto last night

Ontario government to pay parents compensation during teacher's strike