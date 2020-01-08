Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto as temperatures plummet

If you thought you were safe from the ravages of winter until this weekend, when a massive snowstorm is expected to rip through Southern Ontario, think again.

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, has issued an extreme cold weather alert for Toronto as of late Wednesday morning.

The alert will remain in effect until further notice and triggers the activation of specific local services that work to get and keep vulnerable residents indoors.

Extreme cold alerts are usually issued in Toronto when temperatures are forecast to dip below -15 C, or when the wind chill is expected to reach -20 C or colder.

The Medical Officer of Health does have the right to override these rules, however, based on other weather-related factors that could make it dangerous for people to be outside.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, has issued an Extreme Cold Weather Alert today for Toronto in anticipation of colder weather conditions within the next 24 hours or longer. News Release: https://t.co/RbUUU6xqH2 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 8, 2020

Environment Canada is calling for a low of -13 C in Toronto this evening, with a "feels like" temperature of around -16 C.

Temperatures should rise back up to at least 1 C on Thursday morning, though the federal weather agency states that the wind chill will remain severe at -16 C.

Fortunately, temperatures will rise a bit by Friday before we're walloped with a messy mix of ice, snow and freezing rain over the weekend.

The City of Toronto is advising members of the public to bundle up, stay dry and seek shelter until then.