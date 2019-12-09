City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto cash mob

Toronto subway busker gets hundreds of dollars in donations in just a few minutes

City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto busker thought he was in for a usual day of busking in King Street subway station, when suddenly hundreds of dollars began piling up in his guitar case by people who were gathered around, singing and dancing. 

Mo Guzman is a full time busker with the TTC Subway Music Program, and was on the receiving end of the random act of kindness.

The "Cash Mob" was orchestrated by a Toronto marketing company called Zulu Alpha Kilo, according to CTV News. The company got its employees to pose as average commuters passing by, when they all started placing money in Guzman's guitar case.

The busker watched as people began tossing in $20, $50, and $100 bills into his guitar case, while a crowd formed around him, singing and dancing along to the music. 

A video of the "cash mob" filling Guzman's guitar case was posted on YouTube by Kindness is Contagious on December 6 and has since racked up more than 46,000 views.

"Woah, what is happening right now," Guzman can be heard saying in the video while he performs a rendition of "How Sweet It Is."

Guzman kept singing the song, though he was becoming more speechless with every verse. 

Afterwards, he thanked the crowed and explained that the money would help him and his family, who just welcomed a baby girl three months ago. 

"I feel like years of working on the subway and making people smile is starting to pay off in its own way," Guzman said in the video. "I feel so fortunate."

Lead photo by

Kindness Is Contagious

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Shooting caused total chaos on Toronto highway this weekend

Toronto subway busker gets hundreds of dollars in donations in just a few minutes

People in Toronto think this park needs a new name

Toronto is loving how its dog fountain is decked out for the holidays

These are the most epic light tunnels to visit this holiday season in Toronto

A Toronto charity was just highlighted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Shocking video surfaces of ice smashing car windshield on Highway 403

This is what the TTC subway map could have looked like by now