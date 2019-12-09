Toronto subway busker gets hundreds of dollars in donations in just a few minutes

A Toronto busker thought he was in for a usual day of busking in King Street subway station, when suddenly hundreds of dollars began piling up in his guitar case by people who were gathered around, singing and dancing.

Mo Guzman is a full time busker with the TTC Subway Music Program, and was on the receiving end of the random act of kindness.

The "Cash Mob" was orchestrated by a Toronto marketing company called Zulu Alpha Kilo, according to CTV News. The company got its employees to pose as average commuters passing by, when they all started placing money in Guzman's guitar case.

The busker watched as people began tossing in $20, $50, and $100 bills into his guitar case, while a crowd formed around him, singing and dancing along to the music.

A video of the "cash mob" filling Guzman's guitar case was posted on YouTube by Kindness is Contagious on December 6 and has since racked up more than 46,000 views.

"Woah, what is happening right now," Guzman can be heard saying in the video while he performs a rendition of "How Sweet It Is."

Guzman kept singing the song, though he was becoming more speechless with every verse.

Afterwards, he thanked the crowed and explained that the money would help him and his family, who just welcomed a baby girl three months ago.

"I feel like years of working on the subway and making people smile is starting to pay off in its own way," Guzman said in the video. "I feel so fortunate."