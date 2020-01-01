Toronto residents complain of sleepless nights due to Gardiner construction

The first part of the Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation, the city's project to replace and repair multiple sections of the highway, began this past summer and around-the-clock work has nearby residents complaining of noise pollution and sleepless nights.

Construction on the portion between Lower Jarvis St. and Cherry St. is currently underway in order to rehabilitate the westbound off-ramp leading to Yonge, Bay and York Streets, replace the entire concrete deck and steel girders of the Expressway in that section, and replace the westbound off-ramp at Sherbourne St. and the eastbound on-ramp at Jarvis St.

The work is controversial for multiple reasons, including the fact that many have said it should be demolished instead of repaired.

But the main concern currently appears to be that overnight construction work is causing residents to lose sleep.

Residents have even created a hashtag to share their frustration on the matter: #sleeplessinToronto.

Hey Toronto—is Gardiner construction keeping you awake at night? Share your stories #sleeplessinToronto https://t.co/qOwZuZVmLC — Connie Crosby (@conniecrosby) December 9, 2019

Many are complaining to Joe Cressy, the city councillor for the ward in which the construction is taking place.

That construction noise every night at Gardiner / Parliament has been disturbing our sleep for about a month . @joe_cressy @JohnTory are you going to do anything about it? — Yunfei (@YunfeiZ) December 17, 2019

Cressy has made his stance on the matter very clear, repeatedly stating that he does not support overnight construction.

"I regret that the City and its contractor are planning overnight work during the rehabilitation," he said in June.

"The contractor was granted permission to work overnight in order to limit congestion on commuter routes and shorten the project duration. I do not support the overnight work and did not approve it."

Cressy has also said that he's contacted the city manager multiple times to express his concerns and "asked that further mitigation efforts be put in place immediately."

@cityoftoronto This is the noise from the Gardiner construction right now (after midnight), and often goes on through the night. Any update on what date this is expected to be completed by? pic.twitter.com/SkiteffFe1 — Preet Banerjee (@preetbanerjee) December 4, 2019

Still, action has yet to be taken and residents are complaining of getting sick due to lack of sleep, missing work and more.

I've been going on broken hours of sleep for about a week now due to all-night construction on the Gardiner. I work as a Special Education teacher in Regent Park, tutor and write. I'm now very ill. This isn't right. Losing a day of work tomorrow. #sleeplessinToronto @gwnatoronto — Mary Jennifer Payne (@maryjpayne) December 10, 2019

Many are frustrated that overnight construction prioritizes motorists over residents, and they're saying the city should shut it down 24/7 in order to get the work done as soon as possible.

It is ridiculous that this construction is happening at night so as not to inconvenience the motorists! @TO_Gardiner_LS shut down Lake Shore 24/7 and get this done. If residents have to suffer so should the car drivers. #nosleeptonight pic.twitter.com/BGR70nTe5Z — Suzanne Kavanagh (@SuzanneKavanagh) December 11, 2019

As of now, the Jarvis Street to Cherry Street Rehabilitation is set to be completed in 2021 while the entire Gardiner Expressway Rehabilitation Strategy won't be finished until at least 2027.

"I have said many times that this kind of construction activity should be limited to daytime hours because it often affects thousands of people who live nearby," stated Cressy.

"In order to ensure that our downtown communities remain liveable, we have to be careful to manage noise and ensure that people are able to sleep through the night."