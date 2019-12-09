Toronto church accused of hate activity evicted from city building

Toronto pastor David Lynn has long been criticized for hate speech, particularly for his attitudes and actions toward the city's LGBTQ+ community as well as his tendency to cause a commotion in the gay village.

In light of this, he and his congregation, Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries (CFM), have been evicted from their location in the city-owned Pam McConnell Aquatic Centre and banned from renting from any other Toronto facilities.

"Toronto officials took yet another blow against the Christian community and stated that they are immediately revoking our rental agreement and banning us from all the city of Toronto facilities," the CFM website states.

"This means that our church is banned from renting any City of Toronto facilities for our church services."

Lynn told LifeSite News he received an email from Aydin Sarrafzadeh, manager of aquatics at the Pam McConnell Aquatic Centre, saying their permit was being revoked back in October.

"It has … come to our attention that most recently you have been involved in activities that are in violation of the City’s Hate Activity policy," Sarrafzadeh wrote. "Please be advised that you are not permitted to book space at any City of Toronto facility."

Lynn has made headlines several times this year after being arrested for preaching against homosexuality in the city's Church and Wellesley village.

Freedom of Speech =/= Freedom to Preach. They’re not spreading “God’s message & love”. They had cameras, a mic & amplified sound to antagonize in the heart of Toronto’s gay village. Thx @TorontoPolice for - this time - responding quickly & respectfully. So tired of this 😢😡 pic.twitter.com/tc06jGvw0b — Nick Boyce (@NickBoyce416) June 4, 2019

Just two months ago, Lynn announced plans to march through the village, which is home to much of the city's queer community, in order to promote Christian values.

The announcement was met with a counter-rally called #UniteForLove, which was attended by many of Toronto's politicians including Mayor John Tory himself.

Rise up to resist hate! This Saturday, 11:30am, Barbara Hall Park, #UniteForLove w 20+ faith leaders, elected officials, community groups & hundreds of residents band together to rally against bigotry. We won't be bullied into silence! Full details here: https://t.co/RjjRfAxEbn pic.twitter.com/0tzrkRey3B — Kristyn Wong-Tam (@kristynwongtam) September 26, 2019

At the time, Tory spoke out against Lynn's march.

"When there is a threat, when there are people our promoting division and polarization and stigmatization against the LGBTQ community or anybody else, I think it’s my job to stand up and say no, that’s not the way we live here, that’s not what we’re about in Toronto," he said.

Lynn and his congregation have started a petition against the city's policy and they're also raising money in order to purchase their own building.