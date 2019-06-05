City
church wellesley

Scuffle breaks out after Toronto pastor preaches hate on Church Street

Happy Pride Month everybody! 

It's the time of year when the queer communities of Toronto can be out, proud, and celebrate the achievements in progress and advancement that they have fought so hard for. 

However, it's also a time for reflection, and looking back on how far the world still needs to go before equality, equity, and personhood is fully achieved for many that still face prejudice and marginalization today. 

This came to the forefront yesterday shortly before 6 p.m., in none other than the Church and Wellesley Village, home to many LGBTQ+ residents of the city and the epicentre of Pride Month. 

Toronto police were called in to the Village in response to a very fiery altercation between several groups. It appears that one religious group had a bullhorn and was making prejudiced and bigoted remarks toward the neighbourhood's residents. 

A counter-group soon showed up to ask the preachers to leave, with several tense moments taking place between the opposing sides. 

In various videos posted online, pastor David Lynn is seen preaching into a microphone at the community, calling people bigots and "hateful" when they ask him to leave. 

Soon after, Lynn is arrested for disturbing the peace.

According to reports, one of the religious groups leading the preaching was the Torch of Christ Ministries, which has been in hot water already this week for fighting with Toronto's local Spiderman.

Toronto police say they are reviewing any content they can find to determine if a hate crime charge could be laid, but at present do not have evidence to suggest one could. 

