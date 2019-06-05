Toronto Spiderman gets into shouting fight with street preachers

Toronto is starting to look like something out of Into the Spider-Verse lately with all the commotion local Spidermen have been causing.

Let's put it this way: the folks who loudly preach over amplifiers at Dundas Square as you're just trying to get into the subway or the mall are mildly annoying at the best of times.

But recently, one local Spiderman performer posted up on the same corner just couldn't take it.

A video posted by the preachers themselves—that goes so far as to call the Spiderman "Antichrist" and say he "loses his mind" in the title—shows the street performer going off on the street preachers, who at the beginning of the video are rambling on as usual about the sins of single motherhood, et cetera.

The Spiderman confronts the religious group by saying that he's also Roman Catholic and they should turn the other cheek, that their use of amplification is illegal and that they’re unfairly taking attention and space away from his performance work.

He's shown talking to police later in the video.

Comments on the video posted to a local Facebook neighbourhood group suggest the same religious group has been demonstrating in other areas of the city recently, like Kensington Market and around Central Tech.