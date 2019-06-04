Someone dressed as Spiderman just spun a web over a Toronto intersection

Look out, here comes the Spider-Man! Our neighbourhood version of the popular comic book and movie hero wasn’t being so friendly today, tying up some streetcar lines at Queen and Spadina.

That intersection is hectic enough without throwing a superhero impersonator in the mix.

An official police tweet responding to the initial announcement of the hazard posted a little later states that officers attended, streetcars and sidewalks weren’t affected, and that the Spider-Man went back to supposedly innocently performing for people.

HAZARD:

Spadina Av + Queen St

-Officers have attended

-No streetcars were affected

-No impediment to the sidewalk

-Spiderman is back to performing for people

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 4, 2019

Most people on the internet were more entertained by the potential hazard than any performance, however.

You can not make this shit up. LOL! — Dulce Barbosa (@dbpromotionsca) June 4, 2019

Some even drew comparisons to local legend Zanta.

Still better than shirtless Zanta doing pushups on the subway — Eric Sherkin (@ericsherkin) June 4, 2019

Others wondered if characters from the Marvel universe might be lurking nearby.

Better search the area for the Green Goblin! — Julie Steel (@DonlanSteel) June 4, 2019

Others still had more down to earth concerns about the Spider-Man.

Was he taken into custody??? CAMH??? — MadinaKell (@MadinaKell) June 4, 2019

Either way, he’s been seen around before and will likely continue to sling his webs...just hopefully not on streetcar lines anymore.