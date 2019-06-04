City
spiderman toronto

Someone dressed as Spiderman just spun a web over a Toronto intersection

Look out, here comes the Spider-Man! Our neighbourhood version of the popular comic book and movie hero wasn’t being so friendly today, tying up some streetcar lines at Queen and Spadina.

That intersection is hectic enough without throwing a superhero impersonator in the mix.

An official police tweet responding to the initial announcement of the hazard posted a little later states that officers attended, streetcars and sidewalks weren’t affected, and that the Spider-Man went back to supposedly innocently performing for people. 

Most people on the internet were more entertained by the potential hazard than any performance, however. 

Some even drew comparisons to local legend Zanta.

Others wondered if characters from the Marvel universe might be lurking nearby.

Others still had more down to earth concerns about the Spider-Man. 

Either way, he’s been seen around before and will likely continue to sling his webs...just hopefully not on streetcar lines anymore. 

Lead photo by

@TPSOperations

