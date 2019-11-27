U of T ranked top university in Canada for landing a job after graduation

Most of us already know U of T is considered one of the best universities in the world, but it turns out the school is also considered the best in the country when it comes to graduate employability.

A new ranking by Times Higher Education reveals which universities recruiters at top companies think are best at preparing students for the workplace, and of course U of T is at the top of the list.

The Times Higher Education Global University Employability Ranking is based on the combined results of two surveys from thousands of recruiters and managing directors at large international companies.

A total of 91,000 votes were cast for more than 5,000 institutions.

While U of T was ranked number one in Canada for producing work-ready graduates, it came in at number 15 on the worldwide list, which features 250 universities in 41 countries.

On the Canadian list, McGill University came in second while University of Montreal came in third.

The University of British Columbia and McMaster University round out the top five best Canadian schools for employability.

Here are the top nine best schools in Canada for graduate employability.

These nine schools are the only Canadian institutions to land a spot on the list of 250 universities worldwide.

France, Germany, China, the United Kingdom and the United States have the most schools in the worldwide employability ranking, while Harvard University takes the top spot on the list.

In a separate ranking of the top public institutions in North America for producing work-ready graduates, U of T also snagged the number one spot.

So if you're a recent or soon-to-be U of T grad, you can take comfort in the fact that your job prospects are probably slightly less bleak than everyone else's.