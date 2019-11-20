TTC subway stations are shutting down in Toronto this weekend

This weekend will once again see a TTC subway closure. There will be no subway service on Line 1 between York Mills and St. Clair stations on November 23 and 24 for track work.

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge stations on November 30 and December 1 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Islington stations will end at 11 p.m. November 26 to 28 for maintenance. Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.