City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

A lot of TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The subway in Toronto will only be disrupted on one day this weekend. There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and King stations on November 16 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between York Mills and St. Clair stations on November 23 and 24 for track work. 

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St. Clair West stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from November 18 to 20 for maintenance. Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.

Lead photo by

Jason Cook

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A lot of TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

Toronto just shattered a 33-year-old cold temperature record

Toronto just issued its first extreme cold weather alert of the season

City of Toronto promotes skin cream in strange bus shelter ads

It's going to feel like -20 C in Toronto tonight

There's now a sex doll brothel in Mississauga

Someone vandalized the Cenotaph at Old City Hall one day after Remembrance Day

Toronto's first big snowstorm of the season set a record