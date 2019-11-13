A lot of TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

The subway in Toronto will only be disrupted on one day this weekend. There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and King stations on November 16 for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.

Line 1: This Saturday only, there will be no subway service between St Clair West and King due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/VS18mi7pk8 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 13, 2019

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between York Mills and St. Clair stations on November 23 and 24 for track work.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St. Clair West stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from November 18 to 20 for maintenance. Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.