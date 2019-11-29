City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Toronto is about to get hit with a blast of messy winter weather

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

People with plans to travel anywhere in Southern Ontario this weekend, please be advised: It's going to suck.

Temperatures are dropping fast as we cap off the month of November, with a "feels like" temperature of -7 C forecast for Toronto on Saturday.

Its not the cold that has meteorologists concerned about the safety (and sanity) of drivers, however — it's the rain, snow and ice.

A Colorado low is moving into the region, bringing freezing rain, ice pellets and flurries to the GTA late Saturday night and into Sunday, according to the Weather Network.

"This will be a messy and high impact wintry system for much of southern and central Ontario, including across the Greater Toronto Area, where major impact on travel is expected," said Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham of the weekend ahead.

"For areas north and east of Toronto, most of the precipitation will fall as snow with as much as 10-15 cm possible by the time it tapers later on Sunday."

If you do have to travel, forecasters say you should do it early on Saturday, while conditions are still calm.

The storm is expected to hit just as December begins on Sunday, when snow will mix with ice pellets and freezing rain for your indoor binge-watching pleasure.

Lead photo by

Roozbeh Rokni

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A Toronto plastic surgeon is being sued for filming patients without their consent

You'll soon be able to take unlimited GO Train rides for $10 on Sundays

Toronto is about to get hit with a blast of messy winter weather

Festive events to shut down Toronto roads this weekend

The TTC still doesn't know what damaged all the Queen streetcars

Viral video shows mass fare evasion at Toronto subway station

Win a Glow prize pack

Ontario is spending $20 million to combat human trafficking