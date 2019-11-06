Thousands of flags were just planted in Toronto for Remembrance Day

For the fifth year in a row, Manulife's global headquarters have set out thousands of flags for Remembrance Day.

This year, over 12,000 Canadian Flags were placed on their 200 Bloor Street East lawn, each one representing ten members of the Canadian armed forces who have fallen in service.

Anyone is able to come view the flags and pay their respects, or take the time to reflect on the country's history.

Every year volunteers at @Manulife plant rows of more than 12,000 Canadian flags on the front lawn of their headquarters-- each representing 10 lives lost to war. And each day, they carefully straighten any bent by the weather. #RemembranceDay #manuliferemembers pic.twitter.com/jP8PNe56Yc — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) November 6, 2019

A commemorative ceremony was held this morning at the Manulife headquarters, but the flags will remain in place until sundown on November 11.

Remembrance Day is this coming Monday, and will be recognized by ceremonies and events around the city.