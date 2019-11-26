10 things to do and see at the Toronto Christmas Market

The Toronto Christmas Market is the most festive destination in the city this time of year, and there's no shortage of entertaining things to do while you're there. Revel in all things Christmas at this holiday wonderland before it wraps up for the year on December 22.

Here are things to do and see at Toronto Christmas Market.

Marvel at the Christmas tree

The Market's towering tree is up in all its 50-foot-tall glory. Stand in the shimmering shadow of this balsam fir, brought over from Bancroft, Ontario.

Eat some festival food

Foot-long hot dogs, tornado potatoes, chimney cakes, and giant hand-rolled pretzels: these are just a few of the delicious festival foods to pig out on at the Market. Just prepare for lines.

Croon with the Christmas carolers

Prepare to be serenaded by the Market's travelling troupe of Santa's Elves. This choir runs around the Distillery's cobblestoned streets hollering all your favourite festive tunes, so join in on the fa-la-la-la's.

Imbibe inside the light tunnel

The 100-foot light tunnel bedazzled with 1 trillion lights is back outside of Cluny. Head in there for specialty boozy drinks and maybe a plate of chocolate fondue while you're at it.

Hop on the carousel

It's not a real carnival experience without a ride on the pretty carousel. Kids and adults can't deny the power of this nostalgic attraction.

Buy some baubles

There are scores of vendors selling stocking stuffers and Christmas-related merch, from comfy socks to tree decorations, you just have to take your pick.

Meet Santa

Drop by Santa's House and meet Kris Kringle himself. There'll probably be a pretty big lineup (he's like, a celebrity or something) but it'll be worth the wait to know where you landed on the Naughty or Nice list.

Take a ride the Ferris wheel

If you're willing to brave the cold, and if weather permits, a ride on the Market's big eye is pretty much an obligatory activity.

Warm up by the fire

There are a bunch of different bonfires located around the Distillery, including the classic outdoor fire pits at El Catrin or at other stations around the Market. Just pick one and cozy up.

Take a selfie

If you're trying to find some festive content to liven up your IG feed, the Christmas Market is the place to do it. Photo-ops include selfies with the massive wooden nutcrackers, the Christmas countdown sign, and other activations onsite.