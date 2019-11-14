Car catches fire after stunt driving in Mississauga parking lot

As if anyone needed a reason not to destroy their own car beyond the threat of a $10,000 fine and some public humiliation, police are once again reminding the public that stunt driving is for losers.

Peel Regional Police got sassy on Twitter Wednesday night after reports came in of a vehicle doing donuts (read: purposely spinning around and around) in a Mississauga parking lot.

As the result of its driver's actions, the sedan caught fire. Police say it tried to leave the area while still ablaze, but didn't get far. The occupants are said to have exited the (allegedly stolen) vehicle and fled the scene.

"While we get everyone wants to show that Mississauga is lit, this probably isn’t what they meant," tweeted Peel Police around 8:30 p.m. last night with the facepalm emoji and an incredulous GIF.

"If you were the driver of this newly burned out sedan, officers would like to speak to you. We have questions. Lots of them."

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, but police are still investigating... and throwing shade on Twitter.

"Consumer cars are designed to be driven on the roads and not to perform stunts," chided Peel Police in a third update on the situation.

"We highly recommend you 'donut' try this," the account continued. "Sorry. I couldn't resist."

Stunt driving, a serious offence under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, includes "driving a motor vehicle in a manner that indicates an intention to spin it or cause it to circle, without maintaining control over it."

This means that anyone caught doing donuts would face an immediate vehicle impound, a seven-day license suspension and a minimum $2,000 fine upon first conviction.

For subsequent stunt driving offences, they could be slapped with up to $10,000 in fines plus a six-month jail term and two-year-long license suspension.