Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Aston Martin toronto

Luxury sports car busted doing four times the speed limit near Toronto

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just because your car can go 158 km/h doesn't mean it should — especially in a school zone. 

York Regional Police caught a 31-year-old Vaughan man being 2 Fast, 2 Furious on Sunday night around 8 p.m. when they clocked him driving nearly four times the 40 km/h speed limit on Martin Grove Road, just south of Highway 7.

The man was promptly charged with stunt driving, dangerous driving and speeding, forcing police to confiscate his car: A brand new, 2019 Aston Martin Vantage (approximate value $200,000.)

"This lovely 2019 Aston Martin is parked on a tow truck," wrote the YRP on Twitter Monday morning with a photo of the impounded car. "That's because we've impounded it after the driver was clocked going 158km/h in a 40km/h school zone last night in Vaughan."

Quite the trophy, indeed, but you won't be able to bid on it in a police auction anytime soon.

The vehicle is only being impounded for seven days, but next time the driver might not be so lucky.

"Aggressive driving and street racing are dangerous, unlawful activities which put innocent people at risk of injury or death," reads a release from York Regional Police on the incident. "The real finish line may be court, fines, jail, vehicle seizure, a loss of driving privileges or even worse, the hospital or the morgue."

Lead photo by

York Regional Police

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Luxury sports car busted doing four times the speed limit near Toronto

The top 5 parks in Toronto to get away from it all

10 things to do in Toronto before the summer is over

These powerful rapids are just two hours from Toronto

Win a Monster Dash prize pack

The top 10 things to do at the 2018 CNE in Toronto

Canada's Wonderland is launching a new winter festival

New ride at Canada's Wonderland will be the most epic dive coaster ever