Luxury sports car busted doing four times the speed limit near Toronto

Just because your car can go 158 km/h doesn't mean it should — especially in a school zone.

York Regional Police caught a 31-year-old Vaughan man being 2 Fast, 2 Furious on Sunday night around 8 p.m. when they clocked him driving nearly four times the 40 km/h speed limit on Martin Grove Road, just south of Highway 7.

The man was promptly charged with stunt driving, dangerous driving and speeding, forcing police to confiscate his car: A brand new, 2019 Aston Martin Vantage (approximate value $200,000.)

"This lovely 2019 Aston Martin is parked on a tow truck," wrote the YRP on Twitter Monday morning with a photo of the impounded car. "That's because we've impounded it after the driver was clocked going 158km/h in a 40km/h school zone last night in Vaughan."

Quite the trophy, indeed, but you won't be able to bid on it in a police auction anytime soon.

The vehicle is only being impounded for seven days, but next time the driver might not be so lucky.

"Aggressive driving and street racing are dangerous, unlawful activities which put innocent people at risk of injury or death," reads a release from York Regional Police on the incident. "The real finish line may be court, fines, jail, vehicle seizure, a loss of driving privileges or even worse, the hospital or the morgue."