City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto noise bylaw

Toronto Mayor says men with loud cars are compensating for other inadequacies

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Guys who rev their engines excessively at stoplights, modify their whips to sound like planes and squeal their tires for no apparent reason... yeah, they exude the exact opposite of BDE.

Just ask His Worship John Tory, Mayor of Toronto.

In advance of a new noise bylaw coming into effect this October, Toronto Police and City of Toronto bylaw officers held a press conference Monday evening to announce a blitz aimed at drivers whose vehicles "have been modified, altered or used in a way that is excessively noisy."

Officials are taking particular aim at people who blast music from their vehicles, rev their motorcycles, honk their horns ad nauseum, have booming mufflers or participate in stunt driving around Yorkville, according to police, in light of a recent wave of complaints.

"I think people who live in the city understand that it's not going to be Algonquin Park and it's not going to be silent at all times," said Tory to reporters during last night's press conference.

"But the thing they have no understanding and no patience for, and I tend to agree with them, is noise that is caused by vehicles — especially people who are deliberately revving their engines and otherwise modifying their equipment to create an excessive level of noise that is disrupting the lives of people who are living in the city."

Tory went on to say that the problem extends beyond the downtown core, that residents are continuously filing complaints about it, and that there really is no excuse for what these drivers are doing.

There may be an explanation, however.

"My wife has explained this many times to me as being simply an outcropping of the inadequacies that certain people feel — mostly men who drive these cars around," said the mayor with a smirk. "I will go no further than that."

BURN!

While Toronto's own enhanced noise rules aren't yet in place, police do have the authority to crack down on anything considered to be of general nuisance to the public. The province's Highway Traffic Act also prohibits loud mufflers, tire squealing and engine revving.

Those caught acting a fool in their cars during the blitz period will face fines of up to $155 per offence.

Lead photo by

John Tory

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto Mayor says men with loud cars are compensating for other inadequacies

Air India just announced a new direct flight to Toronto

Someone ranked the top provincial parks in Ontario to escape the crowds

Toronto ranked one of the top cities in the world for female entrepreneurs

Airline passengers are finally being compensated for flight delays in Canada

It's going to feel like 43 C in Toronto this week

Gardiner Expressway off-ramp is closing for the rest of the summer

Photo of Doug Ford and all the Canadian premiers has everyone upset