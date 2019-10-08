City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2019 in Toronto

What is open on Thanksgiving Monday 2019 in Toronto is a bit of a mixed bag. While most of the city is taking the day off, there are a few exceptions. If you need to do some last-minute turkey day shopping or want to spend the day out and about with the fam, let this be your guide on October 14.

Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Saks Food Hall inside the Eaton Centre will be open for any last minute grocery shopping needs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Mondays a day off.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Thanksgiving with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Indie bottle shops will be your source for booze come October 14. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
Open
  • For a list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

If you're on the hunt for a cute Thanksgiving dinner outfit, malls like the Eaton Centre will have you covered. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Yorkville Village
Open

The CN Tower will be open for business on Thanksgiving Monday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
Open
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

