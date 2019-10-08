What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2019 in Toronto

What is open on Thanksgiving Monday 2019 in Toronto is a bit of a mixed bag. While most of the city is taking the day off, there are a few exceptions. If you need to do some last-minute turkey day shopping or want to spend the day out and about with the fam, let this be your guide on October 14.

Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Food



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Mondays a day off.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Thanksgiving with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

LCBO

The Beer Store

Open

For a list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

Open