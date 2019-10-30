Toronto is getting a 108 foot Christmas tree this holiday season

Halloween has nearly come and gone, which means the holiday season is just around the corner.

But if you live in Toronto, you know the Christmas season hasn't officially arrived until the CF Toronto Eaton Centre unveils its massive Christmas tree.

For the fourth year in a row, the downtown mall will erect and light up a 108-foot tree, the tallest Christmas tree in the country.

The official reveal and lighting ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m., and it usually features some surprise guests to help ring in the holiday season.

The event is known to draw massive crowds, so you'll want to get there early if you're planning to attend the annual celebratory tree lighting.