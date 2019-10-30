City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
eaton centre christmas tree

Toronto is getting a 108 foot Christmas tree this holiday season

City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Halloween has nearly come and gone, which means the holiday season is just around the corner. 

But if you live in Toronto, you know the Christmas season hasn't officially arrived until the CF Toronto Eaton Centre unveils its massive Christmas tree. 

For the fourth year in a row, the downtown mall will erect and light up a 108-foot tree, the tallest Christmas tree in the country. 

The official reveal and lighting ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m., and it usually features some surprise guests to help ring in the holiday season. 

The event is known to draw massive crowds, so you'll want to get there early if you're planning to attend the annual celebratory tree lighting. 

Lead photo by

Aaron Navarro

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's green bin waste will be used to fuel trucks and heat homes

Toronto is getting a 108 foot Christmas tree this holiday season

Notorious illegal weed dispensary erects giant logo in Toronto park

This unignorable tower shows just how much people are struggling in Toronto

Huge crowds show up to protest against the Toronto Public Library

TTC subway stations are closing this weekend

Heavy rainfall and strong winds forecasted for Halloween in Toronto

Toronto is officially supporting Doug Ford's new Ontario Line transit plan