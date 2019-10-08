Toronto is furious the Gardiner Expressway is closed on Thanksgiving weekend

The Gardiner Expressway closure over Thanksgiving weekend is not sitting well with Toronto.

The city of Toronto recently announced the Gardiner is closing for maintenance work in advance of the winter season. The highway will be closed starting at 11:59 p.m. this Friday, October 11 until 5 a.m. on Monday, October 14.

Predictably, many expressed their disbelief at the city's decision to close the highway over the long weekend.

Why would #Toronto choose Thanksgiving Weekend to close the Gardiner and the DVP? Who thought this one out? It's a heavy travel weekend — 5 Cups of Coffee (@RoryInToronto) October 8, 2019

There was disappointment that Toronto chose that day, with some noting that people are likely travelling to see family outside of the city.

Disappointed in the city for the poor timing given many people will be travelling over the long week to be with family for the long thanksgiving weekend. — Krista Henderson (@kristahenderson) October 7, 2019

Others questioned the continued existence of the Gardiner in the first place.

Gardiner Expressway to close for repairs Thanksgiving weekend. Toronto the only city rebuilding their rusting rebar, broken cement, elevated highway. All other progressive cities are tearing theirs down. Greatest monument to our status quo leadership https://t.co/dJTR2ZpHng — Richard Peddie (@RichardAPeddie) October 8, 2019

The city has advised the public to plan their travel in advance, consider alternative routes or take public transit.

@cityoftoronto @JohnTory You guys are shutting down the Gardiner over the Thanksgiving long weekend?? WTH?? Unbelievable.. please help me understand this decision — Steve Burnell (@ytzguy) October 7, 2019

Unfortunately, the headaches don't end there. On Monday, October 14 at 5 a.m., the third phase of construction will begin to replace part of the concrete deck and steel girders on the Gardiner Expressway between Jarvis and Cherry Streets.

This is what those big white tents next to the Gardiner Expressway are for https://t.co/31GZhqsfZU #Toronto pic.twitter.com/dMRd6r6vkB — blogTO (@blogTO) August 16, 2019

During this phase, the Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between York Street and the Don Valley Parkway.

ok but like who’s idea was it to close the gardiner for thanksgiving weekend — zoz (@kzozulya_) October 7, 2019

The entire construction project on the Gardiner is projected to be completed by 2021.