Gardiner Closure

Toronto is furious the Gardiner Expressway is closed on Thanksgiving weekend

The Gardiner Expressway closure over Thanksgiving weekend is not sitting well with Toronto.

The city of Toronto recently announced the Gardiner is closing for maintenance work in advance of the winter season. The highway will be closed starting at 11:59 p.m. this Friday, October 11 until 5 a.m. on Monday, October 14.

Predictably, many expressed their disbelief at the city's decision to close the highway over the long weekend.

There was disappointment that Toronto chose that day, with some noting that people are likely travelling to see family outside of the city.

Others questioned the continued existence of the Gardiner in the first place.

The city has advised the public to plan their travel in advance, consider alternative routes or take public transit.

Unfortunately, the headaches don't end there. On Monday, October 14 at 5 a.m., the third phase of construction will begin to replace part of the concrete deck and steel girders on the Gardiner Expressway between Jarvis and Cherry Streets.

During this phase, the Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between York Street and the Don Valley Parkway.

The entire construction project on the Gardiner is projected to be completed by 2021.

