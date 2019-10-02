Toronto is calling on the federal government to ban handguns nation-wide

Toronto is calling for a national handgun ban once again.

For over a year, Mayor John Tory has been calling upon the Canadian government to implement a national handgun ban. But in the summer he changed his tune and said a city-wide ban would be enough.

Today, as city council met for the first time since the summer break, they voted 21-3 in favour of calling on the feds to ban handguns across the country.

With an overwhelming 21-3 vote Toronto City Council just endorsed my motion calling on the Federal Government to ban handguns nationwide. Not just in cities that request handgun restrictions, but a full and complete national ban. pic.twitter.com/F97yK3tkdf — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) October 2, 2019

This comes about two weeks after Justin Trudeau announced intentions to implement stricter gun control if re-elected, which includes banning all military-style assault rifles in Canada.

The plan, however, doesn't include a nation-wide handgun ban.

Instead, it says Trudeau will work with provinces to enable municipalities to restrict handguns on their own.

The recent spike in gun violence in the GTA has prompted many to demand action, and Toronto-area mayors met with Trudeau just yesterday in Richmond Hill, saying his current proposal doesn't go far enough to address the current situation.

Still, Trudeau has yet to agree to a handgun ban.

NDP party leader Jagmeet Singh has publicly supported a ban on handguns, and has criticized the Liberals for not doing enough to prevent gun violence while in office.

But despite mounting pressure, only time will tell if city council's decision will have any effect on federal leaders.