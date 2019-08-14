Toronto Police unveil plan to cut down on gun violence

Police Chief Mark Saunders just announced his plan to address gun violence in Toronto following yesterday's news that Toronto police will receive $4.5 million in funding.

Saunders announced the launch of Project Community Space in a news conference earlier this morning.

It's an 11-week, intelligence-led operational plan to increase the safety of Toronto communities in light of increased gun violence over the past month.

Project Community Space will address street gang and gun violence in Toronto communities.The Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force will lead an intelligence-led team of frontline and specialized officers to increase safety. News conference can be seen here: https://t.co/bfZxuT7SSg — Mark Saunders (@marksaunderstps) August 14, 2019

"Project Community Space is about prevention," Saunders said in a news release.

"It will focus on street gangs and reducing violent crime, and firearm-related offences. We have listened to community members who are experiencing an inability to live, work and enjoy their neighbourhoods this summer due to gun violence and safety concerns."

The project will include officers from across the city under the centralized command of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force.

It will incorporate monitoring of bail compliance, enhanced engagement with community programs, an increased presence and visibility of officers in areas frequently associated with street gangs and gun violence, and more.

“I’ve seen first-hand that communities are suffering at the hands of street gangs and the trouble that comes along with their activity, much of which is taking place in residential neighbourhoods. Our plan will make it harder for that activity to continue,” Saunders said.

In addition to the project and with separate funding, the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force will host 31 gang prevention town halls for families who live in at-risk areas and whose children may be at risk of gang recruitment in their neighbourhoods.

The town halls will begin in the fall, aiming to educate and support families, while Project Community Space will run from August 15 to October 31, 2019.