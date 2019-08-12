Toronto police are getting $4.5 million to address ongoing gun violence

In the wake of increasing gun violence in Toronto which has led to more than 25 people shot in just the past 10 days, all three levels of government are finally taking action.

According to a press release from the office of the mayor, Toronto police will receive $4.5 million in federal, provincial and municipal funding to help combat gun violence in the GTA.

These additional resources for our Toronto Police Service will fund an even more intensive focus on those responsible for inflicting gun violence on our neighbourhoods as well as increasing police presence to keep communities safe. — John Tory (@JohnTory) August 12, 2019

The agreement was made between Mayor John Tory, Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair.

"I want to thank the provincial and federal governments for joining with the City of Toronto to take immediate action," Tory said.

In the next few days, Police Chief Mark Saunders will outline plans to address the increase in shootings and allocate additional resources.

I will launch our plan in the coming days and we continue to work with our communities to reduce gun violence in our city. Together we will create safer spaces. 2/2 — Mark Saunders (@marksaunderstps) August 12, 2019

Tory said he's continuing to discuss the issue with other levels of government to ensure they keep investing in our communities.

“Amid the recent wave of violence, our government is working with the City of Toronto and the Toronto Police Service to keep the people of Toronto safe," Jones said.

As of Sunday night, Toronto police recorded 267 shootings with 401 victims so far this year.

"We will continue to support prevention, gang exit and enforcement initiatives, while addressing social and economic issues like housing and employment to create opportunities for young Canadians," Blair said.

"Today’s funding contribution will provide needed supports to help the City of Toronto and Toronto police prevent further gun violence, to help keep every corner of the city safe."