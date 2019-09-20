Justin Trudeau arrives in Toronto and promises to ban military-style assault rifles

Trudeau's name is everywhere this week, and most of the conversations are far from flattering.

But the Prime Minister is making headlines for a different reason today ⁠— his policies on gun control.

Trudeau spoke in Greektown this morning about stricter gun laws if the Liberals are re-elected next month, and choosing the neighbourhood where the Danforth shooting happened was no coincidence.

Spent this morning on the Danforth with Justin Trudeau, Julie Dabrusin, and our BEY Young Liberals president Noor who (as a best friend to Reese Fallon) has been an articulate and vocal advocate for stronger gun control. pic.twitter.com/GlYB9b3EOw — Nate Erskine-Smith (@beynate) September 20, 2019

"It's time to end gun violence in Canada. That’s what a re-elected liberal government will strive to do," he said.

There were a few hecklers as Trudeau walked around the Danforth but lots of handshakes and people wishing him well too. #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/zf2I7CzXYd — Meagan Fitzpatrick (@fitz_meagan) September 20, 2019

With 20 Liberal candidates standing behind him, Trudeau vowed to ban military-style assault rifles in Canada.

Thoughts and prayers are not enough. We will ban all military-style assault rifles, give municipalities the ability to restrict or ban handguns, and strengthen gun control. pic.twitter.com/NvX0IBtAU5 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 20, 2019

While fully automatic assault weapons are already illegal in Canada, semi-automatic assault rifles, including the AR-15, are not.

In order to help citizens get rid of their weapons, Trudeau said he would introduce a buyback program for all semi-automatic assault rifles that were legally purchased.

On top of this, Trudeau promised to work with provinces to enable municipalities to restrict handguns.

Following a recent spike in gun violence in Toronto, including three separate shootings last night alone, Mayor John Tory has made it clear he supports a nationwide, or at the very least city-wide, ban on handguns.

Trudeau also said his gun control platform promises to prevent people who may pose danger to themselves or others from acquiring a gun, ensure that everyone importing ammunition shows proof of a valid firearms licence, and strengthen safe-storage laws to make it more difficult for legal weapons to fall into the wrong hands.

We’re taking concrete steps to strengthen gun control:

✔️Preventing people who pose a danger to themselves, their partners, or their kids from possessing or getting new firearms

✔️Requiring everyone importing ammunition to show proof of a license

✔️Strengthening safe-storage laws pic.twitter.com/wQfDZ92zCp — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) September 20, 2019

During his speech, Trudeau emphasized the difference between his gun control policies and those of the Conservatives.

"Liberals are for tougher gun laws, Conservatives are for weaker gun laws," he said.

Police snipers positioned over Trudeau event on the Danforth. Haven't seen that before during #elxn43 campaign. pic.twitter.com/fGze8XLylv — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 20, 2019

And while some are saying the Prime Minister is using the gun control announcement to try and distract from the current scandal, others are praising him for taking a strong stance on a worsening issue.