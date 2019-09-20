Bullet holes found in Toronto Eaton Centre after shooting at Yonge and Dundas

One man is dead and a teenager is in hospital this morning with serious injuries after three separate overnight shootings within the City of Toronto.

Police were called to a parking lot near Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue in Scarborough shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday night, where a party was thought to have been taking place. A male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and, despite the best efforts of paramedics, died at the scene.

3 more shootings in city including man shot/killed during parking lot party behind this industrial plaza on McNicoll Ave in Scarborough. Another man shot/wounded in Regent Park. 3rd shooting was outside Eaton Centre-nobody hurt but H&M sign struck by bullets. pic.twitter.com/IsA4iyRjFq — carl hanstke (@carl680) September 20, 2019

Minutes after the first shooting was reported, multiple shots rang out in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood. A group of people were seen fleeing from a park near Dundas and Sumach Streets, according to police, and a car was seen leaving the area at high speed.

A teenage male was located in the area with gunshot wounds and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

SHOOTING:

Dundas St + Sumach St

- In or near the park

- Multiple shots heard

- Reports of male shot

- Group of people fleeing the scene

- Car leaving at high speed#GO1806345

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 20, 2019

Around 11:15 p.m., police reported a third shooting incident outside the Toronto Eaton Centre, near the H&M store. A man was reportedly seen shooting at a car with a rifle before fleeing the scene and bullets were said to have struck the building.

Dozens of people were on the sidewalk at the time of the shooting, according to witnesses, but no injuries were reported.

Multiple shots fired outside the Eaton Centre at about 11:15 PM. Several shell casings found on Dundas Street, and some of the bullets struck the H&M store. No injuries reported. A witness told me it sounded like automatic gunfire, people ran for safety. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/5hSNFVp6Qm — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyCohnTV) September 20, 2019

After closing off Dundas Street West between Yonge and Bay streets to search for evidence, police say they recovered several bullets from the large H&M sign at the southwest corner of Yonge and Dundas Streets.

Investigations are ongoing into all three cases.