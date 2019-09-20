City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eaton centre shooting

Bullet holes found in Toronto Eaton Centre after shooting at Yonge and Dundas

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One man is dead and a teenager is in hospital this morning with serious injuries after three separate overnight shootings within the City of Toronto.

Police were called to a parking lot near Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue in Scarborough shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday night, where a party was thought to have been taking place. A male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and, despite the best efforts of paramedics, died at the scene.

Minutes after the first shooting was reported, multiple shots rang out in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood. A group of people were seen fleeing from a park near Dundas and Sumach Streets, according to police, and a car was seen leaving the area at high speed.

A teenage male was located in the area with gunshot wounds and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Around 11:15 p.m., police reported a third shooting incident outside the Toronto Eaton Centre, near the H&M store. A man was reportedly seen shooting at a car with a rifle before fleeing the scene and bullets were said to have struck the building.

Dozens of people were on the sidewalk at the time of the shooting, according to witnesses, but no injuries were reported. 

After closing off Dundas Street West between Yonge and Bay streets to search for evidence, police say they recovered several bullets from the large H&M sign at the southwest corner of Yonge and Dundas Streets.

Investigations are ongoing into all three cases.

Lead photo by

Ross G. Strachan

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Donald Trump responds to the Justin Trudeau blackface scandal

No drop in support for Trudeau so far despite blackface photos

American talk show hosts are loving the Justin Trudeau blackface scandal

Toronto is planning to declare a climate emergency

Bullet holes found in Toronto Eaton Centre after shooting at Yonge and Dundas

TTC says they're sorry and will try to treat customers with dignity and respect

Toronto's most frightening haunted house is coming back to the city this fall

23 attractions in downtown Toronto that are a must visit