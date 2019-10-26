Fall colours are at their peak in Toronto right now

Fall colour-viewing is pretty much at its height right now.

People have been travelling in and around Toronto for the most beautiful colours that nature has to offer.

While there's still a short ways to go before fall foliage reaches peak form in the city, nearby areas like Sibbald Point, Darlington, and Bronte Creek have seen well over 50 percent of their canopy change colour.

High Park is approaching a jaw-dropping mix of hues, though it seems like it'll need about another week until it's fully transformed.

Areas along the Don Valley are approaching some of the best palettes. Head to the Evergreen Brickworks or the the Crothers Woods trail to bask in all of nature's glory.

The temps have yet to drop enough for all our trees to transition from green to red, but Glen Stewart Ravine is well on its way.

If you're looking for full-blown fiery forestation, use Ontario Parks' fall colour report to see which areas will make for the best destination this weekend — better go now before it's too late.