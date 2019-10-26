City
cn tower fireworks

The CN Tower is throwing a new year's eve party

If you still haven't sorted out your New Year's Eve plans, the city's most iconic landmark has got you covered.

After the runaway success of its new NYE party last year, the CN Tower is hosting not one, but three separate fêtes to ring in 2020. The main shindig will be going down on top of the tower, with separate festivities just for kids.

Have your first dance of 2020 on the tower's glass floor or take in the view of the city's fireworks from the renovated observation decks.

Eats like bao, Ontario cheeses and charcuterie, tacos, and hors  d’oeuvres will be on offer, as well as a dessert buffet and poutine at midnight.

The 360 restaurant will also be offering a special four-course "Canadian-inspired" menu, complete with a toast of house champagne to celebrate the New Year.

Though the lavish affairs don't run cheap — tickets range from $55-$65 for kids (though those under three get in free) to $130-$190 for dinner and $200 for the main event — it's not outrageous considering how much some NYE events cost these days.

Party-goers should also keep in mind that tickets for last year's function sold out within days.

Lead photo by

Nicoli OZ Mathews

