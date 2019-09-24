Toronto's most infamous slaughterhouse just had its license suspended
A Toronto beef processing plant best known for allegations of severe animal cruelty and for smelling up the Stockyards has had its licence suspended after years of pressure from activists and neighbours.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced late last week that Ryding-Regency Meat Packers at 70 Glen Scarlett Rd. was no longer able to operate as of September 17 "for non-compliances related to control measures."
A food safety investigation is currently underway, but no recalls have yet been associated with the suspension.
"The licence suspension will be lifted if CFIA determines that the required corrective measures have been taken," reads a notice from the federal agency. "If measures are not taken within 90 days after suspension, CFIA may cancel the licence.
That would be great news for nearby residents who hate the smell of death wafting onto their properties from Ontario's largest processor of beef.
It would also be a cause for celebration among animal rights activists who've been calling upon the feds to shut down Ryding-Regency for years.
The slaughterhouse has come under intense scrutiny for its alleged inhumane treatment of animals since at least 2017, with some critics panning it as "the most violent place in Toronto."
Nearly 200,000 have signed a petition calling for the place to be shut down since video footage leaked of cows being hung upside down and skinned while still alive inside the facility.
"Ryding-Regency has also been shown to be a place of severe animal welfare violations. Two years ago, activists filmed cows being hoisted and skinned while conscious," said Toronto Cow Save organizer Anita Krajnc in a press release responding to the news on Monday.
"Through the footage and speaking to slaughterhouse workers, we know there are plenty of infractions going on at Ryding-Regency on a daily basis."
Local animal rights activists are now demanding that the CFIA reveal why, specifically, the slaughterhouse's license was supsended.
"What are they hiding?" asks Jenny McQueen of Toronto Pig Save in the release mentioned above.
"The public have a right to know if there is the potential for an outbreak of disease in the city or if there is metal shard in the cow flesh or airborne bacteria and mould in the slaughterhouse facility."
