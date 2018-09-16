Animal rights activists try to shut down Toronto slaughterhouse

A large group of animals activists gathered outside of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) office by Finch and Dufferin early Friday morning to demand the closure of a Toronto slaughterhouse.

Members of Direct Action Everywhere held signs and sat outside the CFIA to protest Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd., the largest beef processing plant in Ontario located in the Stockyards.

A couple of police officers stood in front of the office to stop protestors from entering the building as protestors chanted "Cows skinned alive everyday, under the watch of the CFIA."

Videos have previously surfaced of cows being skinned while alive at Ryding-Regency, which is a kosher and halal facility, and who Direct Action Everywhere accuses of breaking CFIA regulations.