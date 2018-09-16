City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
animal rights protest toronto

Animal rights activists try to shut down Toronto slaughterhouse

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A large group of animals activists gathered outside of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) office by Finch and Dufferin early Friday morning to demand the closure of a Toronto slaughterhouse.  

Members of Direct Action Everywhere held signs and sat outside the CFIA to protest Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd., the largest beef processing plant in Ontario located in the Stockyards.

A couple of police officers stood in front of the office to stop protestors from entering the building as protestors chanted "Cows skinned alive everyday, under the watch of the CFIA." 

Videos have previously surfaced of cows being skinned while alive at Ryding-Regency, which is a kosher and halal facility, and who Direct Action Everywhere accuses of breaking CFIA regulations. 

Lead photo by

Direct Action Everywhere

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Animal rights activists try to shut down Toronto slaughterhouse

Toronto's Park Hyatt Hotel almost reduced to rubble

Doug Ford holding midnight meeting to try to slash Toronto city council

Only in Toronto #28: Ryan Gosling, Blondies Pizza, Amausaan Uji Matcha, TIFF

When will fall colours peak in Toronto for 2018?

Jacobs Hardware is closing after 94 years in Toronto

Toronto bracing for Canada Post strike

Vote for your favourites in 10 new best of categories