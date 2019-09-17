City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 minutes ago
toronto weather

It's going to feel like 33 C in Toronto this weekend

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 minutes ago
Stay back, sweater weather! The time for cozy knits will come, believe you me, and it'll last far longer than anyone wants it to. It always does.

A brief reprieve from Toronto's too-early autumn chill is on deck for the weekend, with temperatures forecast to reach 27 C on both Saturday and Sunday.

With humidity factored into the mix, it'll feel more like 33 C, with nothing but sun in the picture between Wednesday and Sunday

There is a slight risk of thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon, according to The Weather Network, but overall, it should be a glorious weekend to spend outdoors without a jacket.

Take advantage of it while you can: Temperatures are expected to be volatile all autumn long and Weather Network meteorologists say that we're in for a harsher-than-usual winter.

Fall officially starts next Monday, so take advantage of this, the last summer weekend of the calendar year, to do all of the things you've been meaning to do outside in recent months.

And do it in sandals. You'll be happy you did eight months from now, when your boots merely serve as reminders of how much you hate all the salt and snow.

