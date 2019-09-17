It's going to feel like 33 C in Toronto this weekend

Stay back, sweater weather! The time for cozy knits will come, believe you me, and it'll last far longer than anyone wants it to. It always does.

A brief reprieve from Toronto's too-early autumn chill is on deck for the weekend, with temperatures forecast to reach 27 C on both Saturday and Sunday.

With humidity factored into the mix, it'll feel more like 33 C, with nothing but sun in the picture between Wednesday and Sunday

There is a slight risk of thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon, according to The Weather Network, but overall, it should be a glorious weekend to spend outdoors without a jacket.

The weather today through Saturday in #Toronto is going to be just the thing for those of you who (like me) aren’t ready to say goodbye to summer. Humidex levels will be climbing towards the end of the week as well, so tack on a little extra for that. 😎 pic.twitter.com/oWtVBiPYvE — Michelle Jobin (@michellejobin) September 17, 2019

Take advantage of it while you can: Temperatures are expected to be volatile all autumn long and Weather Network meteorologists say that we're in for a harsher-than-usual winter.

Fall officially starts next Monday, so take advantage of this, the last summer weekend of the calendar year, to do all of the things you've been meaning to do outside in recent months.

And do it in sandals. You'll be happy you did eight months from now, when your boots merely serve as reminders of how much you hate all the salt and snow.