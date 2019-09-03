City
Mira Miller
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
go train delays

GO Train commuters angry after a morning of delays and cancellations

This back-to-school morning definitely wasn't a smooth one for commuters in Toronto.

PRESTO problems plagued the TTC, and it seems like GO Train commuters had a rough morning, too. 

It all began with a signal problem at Bronte-Appleby, which then caused delays of over an hour, cancellations and schedule changes for those travelling on Lakeshore West trains. 

While Metrolinx did tweet about the issues and provide updates online, passengers are saying they failed to provide sufficient updates on the trains. 

Commuters are now taking to Twitter and demanding refunds for this morning's ride. 

Metrolinx has apologized for both the PRESTO and GO Train issues, and the signal issue has since been resolved

Still, many commuters are left wondering how the city's transit services failed so miserably to prepare for one of the busiest days of the year. 

And while the issue has been resolved, delays and cancellations continue

