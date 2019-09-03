GO Train commuters angry after a morning of delays and cancellations

This back-to-school morning definitely wasn't a smooth one for commuters in Toronto.

PRESTO problems plagued the TTC, and it seems like GO Train commuters had a rough morning, too.

It all began with a signal problem at Bronte-Appleby, which then caused delays of over an hour, cancellations and schedule changes for those travelling on Lakeshore West trains.

Because of a signal problem between Bronte and Appleby GO there may delays of up to 15-30 minutes for your #GOtrain. As a result there may some be modified trips and increased passenger volumes. An update will be provided as we receive more details. Thank you for your patience. — Lakeshore West Train (@GOtransitLW) September 3, 2019

While Metrolinx did tweet about the issues and provide updates online, passengers are saying they failed to provide sufficient updates on the trains.

The complete lack of communication to passengers on board has been the worst I’ve seen. And I’ve been stuck on completely disabled trains and on one during the floods a few years ago. — Chris Stewart (@Chrisstewz) September 3, 2019

Commuters are now taking to Twitter and demanding refunds for this morning's ride.

Are you going to compensate us for this or refund the trip? Your service is expensive enough! We should be compensated — Soul (@sosodefsoul1) September 3, 2019

Metrolinx has apologized for both the PRESTO and GO Train issues, and the signal issue has since been resolved.

We know it's been a rough first day back to school/work, but we are working as quickly as possible to fix the LSW and PRESTO issues. We hear your frustration and appreciate your patience. ^fs — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) September 3, 2019

Still, many commuters are left wondering how the city's transit services failed so miserably to prepare for one of the busiest days of the year.

You know everyone’s returning to work/school after labour day this is the busiest day back in months, couldn’t you prepare contingency plans for this signal issue? You had the entire long weekend to prepare. — Carmen (@carmenboutot) September 3, 2019

And while the issue has been resolved, delays and cancellations continue.