City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
climate strike toronto

Climate strike to cause TTC detours in Toronto

City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
The Global Climate Strike in Toronto on September 27 is likely to see tens of thousands gather in Queen's Park to demand action on the climate crisis.

But with a major event of this size comes TTC delays and diversions, so be sure to plan ahead before you head out for the day.

If you're looking for the most environmentally-friendly way to attend the protest, which begins at 11 a.m., the TTC's media relations specialist Stuart Green tweeted that public transit is the very best way. 

He also said there will be extra subway service and buses on standby if need be.

The march will begin at Queen's Park at noon. It will then head east on Wellesley St., down Bay St., across Queen St. and then up University Ave.

During that time, from around 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., you can expect surface TTC routes on Bay, College, Dundas and Queen to be impacted, according to Green.

The TTC's 5 Avenue Road, 94 Wellesley, and 501 Queen streetcars will also have detours during those hours.

And public transit users won't be the only ones affected by the strike.

The Ontario Provincial Police are advising drivers to expect delays and to prepare for increased pedestrian traffic. 

According to Toronto Road Closures, there will also be midday road closures to accommodate the strike. 

Here are the roads you can expect to be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Queen's Park from Bloor St. West to Queen's Park Cres. East
  • Queen's Park from College St. to Queen's Park Cres. East 
  • Queen's Park Cres. East from Queen's Park to Queen's Park 
  • Queen's Park Cres. West from Queen's Park to Queen's Park 
  • Queen St. West from Bay St. to University Ave. 
  • University Ave. from Queen St. West to College St. 

Unfortunately public transit won't be free in Toronto like it will be in Montreal, but at least it (hopefully?) won't be too difficult to get around as long as you come prepared.

