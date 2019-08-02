Vaughan is getting a new luxury hotel

Toronto's downtown core has an array of luxury hotels to choose from, and now Vaughan is getting one too.

Hotel Vie by Marriott is set to open in 2020, just minutes from Pearson International Airport.

The high-end spot will have 250 hotel suites, 52 luxury offices, a spa and wellness centre, a rooftop pool, a gourmet restaurant and more.

According to Denny Kurien, the art director for the hotel's branding, the "V" in the name is an ode to Vaughan and there is an homage to the pileated woodpecker, a native bird of Vaughan, in the details of the logo.

The hotel will be adjacent to the high-end Château Le Jardin Event Venue, where Drake has made past appearances.

Parentela International Inc. is the property management and land development company behind the hotel.

Their website states that Hotel Vie will "embody the true essence of a prosperous life" and it will be "a place to work, to sit back and enjoy the finer things in life."

Construction on the project is set to begin later this year.