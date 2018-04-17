Toronto is getting a celebrity dinner club starring Drake and Jennifer Hudson

Bob Saget, Robin Thicke, Bobby Flay and Shaggy walk into an ultra-glamorous Toronto event...

There's no punchline. This is actually going to happen next month, on May 17, during the soft launch of an exclusive member's only dinner concert series at Chateau Le Jardin.

Called Après Noir, the monthly event 's organizers promise to deliver the ultimate in opulence - an "unbridled experience unparalleled to any in the world."

"One Thursday night a month, our guests will be immersed in a pool of luxury," reads a letter introducing the series. "From the moment they arrive until the moment they depart, our guests will experience a tantalizing evening that engages all of their senses."

The celebrities mentioned above are slated to host (Saget) perform (Thicke, Shaggy) and serve as chef (Flay) for the first of these dinners, each of which also includes a fashion show, top-tier wine tastings and various live artists, among other things.

On June 7 - the official premiere show - Toronto's very own Drake will perform on a bill that also includes Mia Martina, Jessie Reyez, SNL's Mikey Day and Chef Giada De Laurentiis.

If it sounds too fancy for the GTA, well... that's kind of the point.

"Think of it as the best, most extravagant evening you can imagine," says the event's producer, Julian Parentela. "We wanted to create something different for somebody who's done everything."

Parentela credits his father Carlo, president of Le Jardin, as the genius behind the concept.

"What we're trying to do here is a harmonious blend of four pillars - fashion, music, culinary, and art," he explains. "The fifth pillar is networking - people building relationships."

Ranging in price from $4,950 for three events to $29,500 for 12 events in the "elite" tier, which includes a personal butler, it's not a cheap ticket.

It is, however, unlike anything Toronto has seen before on this type of scale: 6-10 course meals prepped by celebrity chefs, intimate performances by the likes of Drake (and maybe J-Lo,) ingredients brought in from around the world...

The menu items listed in press materials for the series so far include such delicacies as black Russian caviar, risotto with saffron and 24K gold flakes, brulé di buratta with 50-year-old balsamic vinegar, lobster coral xiao long bao and wagyu beef tartar.

"We're fielding interest from all across the globe - New York, LA, Sweden, France, Spain" says Parentela. "Our doors are open to the public. We want everyone to experience Après Noir."

If you're curious, individual tickets can be purchased for the May 17 event. All other dinner concerts will be open exclusively to members (request an invitation here) who purchase packages of three events or more.