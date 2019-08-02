Three Toronto beaches are still unsafe to swim because of E. coli

If your long-weekend plans include hitting up one of Toronto's beaches then listen up, because three beaches are currently considered unsafe for swimming.

Centre Island Beach, Ward's Island Beach and Kew-Balmy Beach are all unsafe to swim in, due to higher-than-normal E.coli levels, according to the city's SwimSafe app.

Between June and Labour Day, the City of Toronto takes daily water samples from beaches across the city and tests for E. coli bacteria.

Extreme weather conditions, such as heavy rain, can impact E.coli levels, and the site currently has a warning that says "heavy rains and high water levels in Lake Ontario may have created beach conditions which are unsafe for swimming."

It also says Lake Ontario water levels are at a record high.

The three beaches deemed unsafe for swimming may not be open or may have limited lifeguard supervision, so it's probably best to avoid them and head over to one of Toronto's other beautiful beaches instead.