Toronto is spending millions of dollars to prevent more flooding

This summer in Toronto has definitely been hot and humid, but it's also been a wet one.

The GTA has seen an immense amount of flooding and water levels are at an all-time high

In light of this, John Tory just announced the government of Canada and the city of Toronto will be investing $30 million in the Toronto tree canopy and waterfront shoreline project to protect the area from future flooding.

"In recent years, the increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events have caused significant erosion and damage to shoreline protection infrastructure along Toronto's waterfront, as well as substantial damage to the tree canopy," a press release states

To combat this, about 35 different projects will rehabilitate shoreline infrastructures, waterfront parks, beaches, embankments, trails and pathways — and they'll begin as early as next year. 

Tory said the projects will protect the waterfront beginning at Humber Bay Park to the Scarborough Bluffs, as well as 19,335 people exposed to flooding in Toronto.

“The City of Toronto is proud to invest with the Government of Canada in protecting our shoreline and growing our tree canopy," Tory said in a press release. 

"We know this work will help keep our communities safe and better prepared for extreme weather. This project is another example of what can be accomplished when governments work together for the good of our residents and our city." 

The federal government is contributing over $11.9 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, and Toronto is contributing over $17.9 million.

"Extreme weather is becoming more severe, more frequent, more damaging and more expensive because of climate change," said Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety. 

"By investing in the infrastructure that protects our neighbourhoods, businesses, and families, we are building communities that can withstand future natural disasters and thrive for generations to come."

