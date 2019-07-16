Photos and videos from today's Toronto storm look apocalyptic

Right in the midst of today's intense heat, Toronto was hit with a pretty heavy rainstorm.

And while it didn't last too long, the rain came down incredibly hard.

The storm clouds looked like a tornado, and for a short while, Toronto skies were a frightening sight.

Wow! Watching a storm hit Toronto from the 63rd floor! pic.twitter.com/skOHbxLpV2 — Mariellen Ward (@Breathedreamgo) July 16, 2019

The winds that came with it were unbelievably strong.

Well, that was quite the torrential rain storm in #Toronto. (With scary typhoon level winds.) #StormTO #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/XYK3YpTweB — 錢彥霖 | AMY CHYAN (@ayl) July 16, 2019

Thankfully the storm lasted under an hour, but it sure did make for some great photos.

The sun may be back for now, but it won't stay for long.

Rainy conditions are expected to continue later this week in Toronto, so don't forget your umbrella!