Photos and videos from today's Toronto storm look apocalyptic

Right in the midst of today's intense heat, Toronto was hit with a pretty heavy rainstorm.

And while it didn't last too long, the rain came down incredibly hard. 

The storm clouds looked like a tornado, and for a short while, Toronto skies were a frightening sight.

The winds that came with it were unbelievably strong.

Thankfully the storm lasted under an hour, but it sure did make for some great photos.

The sun may be back for now, but it won't stay for long.

Rainy conditions are expected to continue later this week in Toronto, so don't forget your umbrella!

