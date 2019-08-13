Spider-Man was just seen scaling the side of a Toronto high-rise

If you saw something resembling Spider-Man hanging down the side of the building at 134 Peter St. this morning, your eyes were not deceiving you.

A Spiderman impersonator really was descending the downtown building, and he even washed a few windows too.

Bro why am I watching SpiderMan cleaning windows at 10am in Toronto? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TooYLSVOnU — The Boi (@ChuBoi) August 13, 2019

As out-of-this-world as the whole thing may seem, it definitely wasn't a random stunt.

It was actually an activation to celebrate the upcoming 25th Canadian anniversary of FAN EXPO.

FAN EXPO Canada is a pop-culture event for fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, cosplay, anime and gaming.

It's coming to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from August 22 to 25 and we already know some big stars will be in attendance.

Some of the biggest names include Jason Momoa, David Harbour, Jeff Goldblum, John Travolta, the cast of Saved by the Bell, and more.

This morning's stunt was only part of FAN EXPO's 25th anniversary celebrations, but it definitely surprised both tower dwellers and pedestrians alike.