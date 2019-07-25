John Travolta is coming to Toronto this summer

John Travolta is attending FAN EXPO at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on August 25.

This is the first time the Grease/ Pulp Fiction/ Hairspray/ Saturday Night Fever star is making an appearance at the exhibition – the third largest pop culture event in North America, which attracts 1,500 fans every year.

John Travolta is heading to Fan Expo in Toronto! To promote ... his new movie that's directed by Fred Durst? Which ... doesn't seem to yet have a Canadian distributor?? And in which ... he appears like this??? pic.twitter.com/BUenijslIx — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) July 25, 2019

The celebrity may be halfway through his 60s, but he doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Travolta is in town for a promotional tour of his upcoming film The Fanatic, which is about a fan who stalks his favourite action hero and destroys his life.

The content of the film seems appropriate to screen at a FAN EXPO.

Attendees will get to see a preview of the film before it is released in theatres on August 30.

An extensive list of other stars will also be attending the expo, including Jeff Goldblum from Jurassic Park, Zachary Levi from Shazam, a few stars from Saved by the Bell and many others.