Someone spotted two parrots going for a ride on the TTC subway

If you've spotted two exotic-looking parrots riding the subway in Toronto, you'll be happy to know your eyes were not deceiving you.

The parrots you saw were probably Marvel and Capcom Cruz, two birds whose owner is known for taking them all over town.

Marvel is a Congo African grey parrot, while Capcom is a scarlet macaw.

"I grew up with budgies and always loved birds," said owner Jason Cruz. "Birds have a different bond with their parents than a dog or cat, it's really special."

Cruz said he adopted the birds because he wanted to have kids but isn't married yet, so he chose to have 'fids' (feathered kids) instead.

He said he got Marvel first but after much research, learned the bird needed a companion.

"I take them outside every day because you should take your pet out every day, if you can," he said. "My guys are harness-trained and we can go anywhere. Sun, exposure to different sounds and sites, it's all very healthy for pet parrots."

Cruz said socializing them is the most important thing, which is why he takes them around the city and introduces them to everyone he meets.

He even made an Instagram account to document their adventures, which has 677 followers and 335 posts.

On the Instagram page, Cruz has celebrated the birds' birthdays and dressed them up in all kinds of costumes.

He's even posted photos of the birds wearing custom-made outfits with their names on them.

Cruz said he loves to take the birds to parades and street festivals, and since he introduced them to these types of environments at a young age, they don't get scared.

"People don't normally see parrots so they are mesmerized," Cruz said.

He added that taking care of the birds is a ton of work, but they're definitely worth it.

Cruz is a volunteer at SickKids, and he said his fids will eventually be allowed into the hospital to work as therapy birds.

"The birds like meeting new people, and people love meeting the birds," he said.