Street festivals are shutting down Toronto roads this weekend

Toronto's summer festival season is in full swing and as a result each weekend will see numerous road closures. This weekend will see the return of popular festivals like Taste of Lawrence and Salsa on St. Clair, so ditch the car and get in on the action.

However, if you do planning on driving around the city here's what you need to know.

The annual street festival will have Lawrence Ave. East between Warden Ave. and Birchmount Rd. fully closed off from July 5 at 10 a.m. until July 7 at midnight.

The following roads will be fully closed from noon until 11 p.m. daily from July 5 to 7.

Booth Ave. at Queen St. East (south side) to the lane

De Grassi St. at Queen St. East (north side) to the lane

Lewis St. at Queen St. East (south side) to the lane

Saulter St. at Queen St. East (south side) to the lane

Boulton Ave. at Queen St. East (north side) to the lane

St. Clair Ave. West will be fully closed between Winona Dr. and Christie St. from July 6 at 8 a.m. until July 7 at 11 p.m. for the annual street festival.

Islington Ave.will be fully closed between Albion Rd. and Wardlaw Cres. from July 7 at 6 a.m. until July 8 at 1 a.m. to accommodate the food festival.