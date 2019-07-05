City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Road Closure Toronto

Street festivals are shutting down Toronto roads this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's summer festival season is in full swing and as a result each weekend will see numerous road closures. This weekend will see the return of popular festivals like Taste of Lawrence and Salsa on St. Clair, so ditch the car and get in on the action.

However, if you do planning on driving around the city here's what you need to know.

Taste of Lawrence

The annual street festival will have Lawrence Ave. East between Warden Ave. and Birchmount Rd. fully closed off from July 5 at 10 a.m. until July 7 at midnight.

Beaches Jazz Festival

The following roads will be fully closed from noon until 11 p.m. daily from July 5 to 7.

  • Booth Ave. at Queen St. East (south side) to the lane
  • De Grassi St. at Queen St. East (north side) to the lane
  • Lewis St. at Queen St. East (south side) to the lane
  • Saulter St. at Queen St. East (south side) to the lane
  • Boulton Ave. at Queen St. East (north side) to the lane
Salsa on St. Clair

St. Clair Ave. West will be fully closed between Winona Dr. and Christie St. from July 6 at 8 a.m. until July 7 at 11 p.m. for the annual street festival.

Fusion of Taste Festival

Islington Ave.will be fully closed between Albion Rd. and Wardlaw Cres. from July 7 at 6 a.m. until July 8 at 1 a.m. to accommodate the food festival.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Bombardier says they'll be able to deliver Toronto's remaining streetcars in time

Street festivals are shutting down Toronto roads this weekend

It's going to feel like 40 C in Toronto this afternoon

Fight breaks out between driver and cyclist in middle of downtown Toronto street

Toronto says it's not issuing heat warnings anymore

Anti-LGBTQ graffiti is being removed in downtown Toronto

A new tunnel is about to open beneath Union Station

Massive Gatsby party at the Hearn Generating Station in Toronto might be a scam