Posted 6 hours ago
The top 50 festivals in Toronto this summer

Posted 6 hours ago
Summer festivals in Toronto for 2019 offer no shortage of ways to experience all the arts and culture the city has to offer. Try new foods, dance in the street, feel the excitement, make some memories and don't forget to wear sunscreen—it's going to be an amazing summer!

  • Festivals
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Pride Festival Weekend
      June 21-23
      Rainbow, glitter and glam take over the city during the final weekend of Pride, when The Village hosts performances, a market and a giant beer garden.
      Church-Wellesley Village
    • Craft Beer Festival
      June 21-23
      Brewers from all over the region are dropping by for this celebration of independent craft beer, plus food, activities and live music.
      Ontario Place
    • Toronto Jazz Festival
      June 21-30
      The jazzy grooves of hundreds of musicians are arriving for this annual festival with Yorkville Village playing host to almost 200 free concerts.
      Multiple Venues
    • Junction Summer Solstice
      June 22
      Celebrate the longest day of the year and the start of summer at this annual festival that includes an arts market, performances, food, drinks and more.
      The Junction
    • Electric Island
      June 22
      The second instalment of the Electric Island series is back with Seth Troxler, DJ Harvey and more at a new location, due to flooding on the Island.
      Woodbine Park
    • Taste of Asia
      June 28-30
      Over 120 vendors are setting up shop at this big Asian food festival with flavours from different countries, performances and shopping.
      Kennedy Road from Steeles Ave E to Clayton Drive
    • Ribfest
      June 28 - July 1
      it's ribbing season and this massive festival is celebrating 19 years of sticky and sweet goodness with a long weekend of food, music and a big midway.
      Centennial Park
    • Bud Light Dreams
      June 29-30
      Zedd, Rezz, Louis the Child and Nghtmre & Slander are just some of the EDM/house/trance DJs dropping by to play at Echo Beach.
      RBC Echo Beach
    • Fringe Festival
      July 3-14
      With 151 shows at 37 venues, there's something for everyone at Ontario's largest theatre festival that highlights the work of independent playwrights.
      Multiple Venues
    • Taste of Lawrence
      July 5-7
      Scarborough’s largest street festival is serving up food from all over the world with over 130 vendors alongside music, activities and a midway.
      Lawrence Ave. E
    • Meowfest
      July 6
      New this year is a festival dedicated to all-things cat with a day of shopping, celebrity cat appearances, activities, workshops and lots more.
      Evergreen Brick Works
    • Junction Night Market
      July 6
      Music, activities, shopping, food and drink are all part of this big annual neighbourhood night market with something for everyone.
      The Junction
    • Salsa on St. Clair
      July 6-7
      Salsa, rumba, samba and tango your heart out this summer as this huge latin street festival takes over with a weekend of music, food and dance.
      St. Clair Ave West
    • Afrofest
      July 6-7
      A celebration of African music is on with over 50 performances over two-days, plus a massive market with food, drinks and artisan goods.
      Woodbine Park
    • Night It Up!
      July 12-14
      Markham's biggest food festival is back in the style of a traditional Asian night market with tons of incredible foods, performances, music and more.
      Markham Civic Centre
    • Festival of India
      July 13-14
      The city's biggest Indian festival is back with a weekend of events happening all over, capped off by a huge parade and a party on the Island.
      Centre Island
    • Pizza Fest
      July 19-21
      Pizza lovers, rejoice! This pizza festival is back and bigger than ever, taking over Ontario Place with a weekend of cheesy goodness.
      Ontario Place
    • BIG on Bloor
      July 20
      A full day of fun activities, performances, music, food, drinks and shopping is happening as part of Bloor St. shuts down for this big festival.
      Bloor Street West
    • Brazilfest
      July 21
      Toronto's Brazilian community is celebrating the cultural heritage and traditions of Brazil with a big festival including food, music, dance and more.
      Earlscourt Park
    • Festival of Beer
      July 26-28
      Beer and grub is only one part of this big festival as it includes performances by Ashanti and Ja Rule, members of the Wu Tang Clan and Dwayne Gretzky.
      Bandshell Park
    • OssFest
      July 27
      Good vibes are on at OssFest as part of Ossington Ave closes for a day of yoga, shopping, patio chilling, food, music, performances and more.
      Ossington Ave
    • Taste of the Middle East
      July 27
      Goodies from all over the Middle East make up this big festival with sweet and savoury bites, a market, music and more.
      Yonge Dundas Square
    • Food Truck Festival
      August 2-5
      The city's food truck fleet is out in full force at this annual festival with a huge variety of street food, drinks, music, entertainment and activities.
      Woodbine Park
    • Caribana
      August 3
      One of the biggest celebrations of the year is back to cap off a month of celebrations with a huge parade full of colourful costumes, music and dance.
      Exhibition Place
    • VELD
      August 3-4
      Cardi B, Tiesto, Skrillex and Kyo are just some of the big names hitting the stage at this year's biggest EDM/electro/hip-hop music festival.
      Downsview Park
    • Roundhouse Craft Beer Fest
      August 9-10
      The summer edition of this big beer festival is back with a weekend of Ontario's best craft beer on tap, plus food trucks, games and more.
      Roundhouse Park
    • Taste of the Danforth
      August 9-11
      Greek food galore is on at this annual festival in Greektown with three days of food, drinks, performances, a midway and lots more.
      Greektown
    • Waterfront Night Market
      August 9-11
      Over 150 food and artisan vendors are setting up shop at Ontario Place for this massive night market that focuses on Pan-Asian food cuisine.
      Ontario Place
    • JerkFest
      August 9-11
      Jerk food in all its forms is at the centre of this huge festival with special guest performances, activities, music and all-around old vibes.
      Centennial Park
    • Vegandale
      August 10
      You won't find any meat at this festival that includes a huge variety of plant-based goodies served up alongside music, installations, activities and merch.
      Fort York National Historic Site
    • Sweetery
      August 10-11
      Calling all sweet tooths for this annual dessert festival with vendors specializing in sweet treats, on hand for two-days of sugary goodness.
      David Pecaut Square
    • We Are Lost Festival
      August 11
      New this year is this music festival born out of Amsterdam's electro scene and including performances by local and international DJs.
      Evergreen Brick Works
    • Wavelength
      August 17-18
      Wavelength is back with a weekend of music and art that highlights the city's indie scene with performances by Milk & Bone and many more.
      Stackt Market
    • Pan American Food and Music Festival
      August 17-18
      Fill up on foods from all over the continent at this big annual food festival that includes grub from 41 different countries, music and dance.
      Yonge-Dundas Square
    • Taste of Manila
      August 17-18
      Back again is this huge Filipino street festival held in the heart of Toronto's Little Manila neighbourhood and featuring the best of its traditional fare.
      Bathurst and Wilson
    • Chinatown Festival
      August 17-18
      Toronto's Chinatown is celebrating its cultural heritage at this annual festival with a two days of food, performances, music and shopping.
      Chinatown
    • Fan Expo
      August 22-25
      All-things fandom are on at this annual pop culture convention with special guests, a big market, workshops, performances and lots more.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
    • Cider Festival
      August 23-24
      There's nothing like a crisp, cold cider on a summer day and this festival has lots of it form the city's local producers, plus music, food, games and contests.
      Sherbourne Common
    • Leslieville Beerfest
      August 24
      Leslieville is the place to be for this big annual beer festival that doubles as a massive street party and includes food, shopping, music and more.
      Dundas and Carlaw
    • Afro-Carib Fest
      August 24-25
      African-Caribbean culture takes centre stage—literally—at this festival with music, performances, food, a parade and marketplace.
      Albert Campbell Square
    • Tamil Fest
      August 24-25
      The city's Tamil community is ready to party with a massive street festival that includes food, art, entertainment and performances.
      Markham Road
    • Rib, Bacon and BBQ
      August 30 - September 2
      All the meats make up this big summer barbecue festival that features drinks, music, activities and a midway for the little ones.
      Downsview Park
    • BuskerFest
      August 30 - September 2
      The city's biggest street performance festival is back with fire eaters, acrobats, jugglers and clowns busking in the name of charity.
      Woodbine Park
    • Toronto International Film Festival
      September 5-15
      TIFF returns this year to showcase some of the best films from around the world with many a celebrity stopping by to walk the red carpet.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Taste of the Kingsway
      September 6-8
      The Kingsway is going all out for its annual street festival with food from local vendors, entertainment, a midway and exhibitions.
      Bloor Street West
    • Veg Food Fest
      September 6-8
      Over 160 vegetarian vendors are dropping by for this meat-free festival with presentations, workshops, shopping, speakers, music and more.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Ukrainian Festival
      September 13-15
      Toronto's Ukrainian community is celebrating its traditional culture at this huge annual street festival that includes food, performances and music.
      Bloor West Village
    • Roncesvalles Polish Festival
      September 14-15
      One of the biggest street festivals of the year is back to celebrate Toronto's Polish community with food, music, performance and dance.
      Roncesvalles
    • Garlic Festival
      September 15
      Better keep a breath mint handy for after this festival, which is dedicated to garlic and garlic-infused goodies, live music, film screenings, speakers and cooking demos.
      Artscape Wychwood Barns
    • Just for Laughs
      September 19-29
      Eric Andre, Jonathan Van Ness, Carol Burnett and plenty more funny people are dropping by for this huge comedy festival happening all over the city.
      Multiple Venues
