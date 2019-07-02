Questions surround fatal shooting at Toronto nightclub

A popular 33-year-old club promoter is Toronto's 32nd homicide victim of 2019, police have confirmed, following a deadly Canada Day weekend that saw four people killed by gun violence in as many days.

Jordan Armstrong of Markham was said to be suffering from serious injuries when he was found by bar staffers after last call in the early hours of Sunday morning at Orchid Nightclub in the Entertainment District.

Paramedics responded to the venue at 82 Peter Street, near Adelaide, just before 3 a.m. and rushed the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A firearm was also recovered from the scene.

Police believe that a shooting took place inside the club earlier that evening, but have yet to release any suspect descriptions.

They are appealing to the public for help in identifying exactly what happened, and who was involved.

"What I think is important is there were a significant amount of people in the nightclub. Forget about the time that he was found. We have to work backwards to try to find out what our victim was doing and who he was with," said TPS Const. David Hopkinson to CBC on Sunday morning.

"Somewhere, someone has a picture of our suspect on their phone. They were taking a selfie or a video of the club and they have captured him."

Meanwhile, Armstrong's friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a man they describe as hard-working, loving and kind.

"Unfortunately, Jordan 'Chaos' Armstrong was taken away by senseless gun violence on June 30, 2019," reads a GoFundMe campaign set up to help the young father's family with funeral and other expenses.



"Jordan was an optimistic, kind man who loved his family and friends more than anything," the campaign description continues. "Words can't explain the hurt and sadness that we all feel; we lost a good one."

Armstrong had been promoting a Canada Day-themed event at Orchid on the night of the shooting, but was also known for his work at Toybox, Moda and Cure.

"Toronto has seen a series of gun related deaths over the last four days. One is too many," wrote Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders in a statement following the shooting on Sunday.

"We are investigating and are working to find the those responsible. We need the public's help. If you have any information, video or photos, please contact the Toronto Police."