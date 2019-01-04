This is what's replacing Uniun Nightclub

It was only days ago that Toronto's club-hopping contingent bid a fond farewell to Uniun after six solid years of serving beats in a massive old King West warehouse space.

Now, the company behind said megaclub, INK Entertainment, is moving on.

Introducing Toybox: A new "nightlife and entertainment venue" opening sometime this year in the space previously occupied (as in like, three days ago) by Uniun.

"Guests can be sure Toybox will join the ranks of INK Entertainment’s other coveted nightlife destinations," reads an announcement from the company, which also owns Rebel, Cabana Pool Bar and Cube Nightclub.

"With a two room, two sound format, weekly events include the city’s biggest dance night on Fridays, a Top 40 open format music party on Saturdays, and opportunities for live music performances every night of the week."

And that's literally all we know, aside from what the spot's neon pink teddy bear logo looks like and the fact that they're hiring.

High volume bartenders, servers, barbacks, bottle service attendants and "brand ambassadors" (which I'm pretty sure is just another term for promoters) can apply here.

An actual opening date has yet to be announced, but INK encourages interested patrons to follow the brand on Instagram for deets as they're unveiled.

If you were already following Uniun, that should be easy. The handle for the old venue has simply been switched over to @toyboxtoronto, which begs the question: How much different from Uniun will this place actually be?

I guess we'll find out when it opens.