City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto shooting

Queen St. West shut down by Toronto police after multiple people shot

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Three men are in hospital this morning with serious injuries and a West Queen West sidewalk is splattered with blood following a triple shooting outside a popular downtown Toronto nightclub.

Toronto Police were called to the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue around 2:30 a.m. this morning after multiple residents reported hearing gunshots.

Upon arrival, they found three male shooting victims with what TPS Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook called "varying degrees of injuries."

All three victims were taken to hospital, one of them in life-threatening condition. Police have yet to reveal any information about the circumstances of the shooting, but their investigation appears to be centred on the corner of Queen and Brookfield Streets, directly outside Apt. 200.

A significant stretch of Queen Street West — from Ossington to Dovercourt — remained roped off by police heading into the Monday morning rush hour.

Queen has since reopened to traffic, but investigators remain at the scene, parts of which are still off limits.

"I have spoken with Toronto Police and City representatives regarding the senseless early morning shooting at Queen and Ossington," wrote Spadina-Fort York councillor Joe Cressy in response to the shooting.

"The City has initiated the Crisis Response Program to provide support in the community. Please contact my office to be connected with them."

News of yet another last-call shooting in an area rife with bars and clubs has citizens and city officials on alert.

"The people that emerge from bars and places of entertainment early in the morning on many days of the week are a continuing challenge for us," said Toronto Mayor John Tory to reporters on Monday morning.

"But the real problem is not people coming out of places like that whether they have had a lot to drink or nothing to drink," Tory continued. "The real problem is people carrying guns in their pockets in the city and deciding they are going to use them."

Tory called the incident "profoundly disconcerting" and reiterated that he is "quite fed up" with the increasing amount of gun violence on Toronto's streets.

Lead photo by

Kelly Kay

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Yorkdale is the first mall in Canada to ban plastic straws

The crowds and cars at Toronto's first Meowfest were totally out of control

Queen St. West shut down by Toronto police after multiple people shot

Toronto bike courier caught on video fighting driver has been fired and arrested

Union Station just unveiled a new glass covered pedestrian walkway

Here's a list of all the cannabis stores now open in Ontario

Toronto police issue correction after mistaking water guns for real guns

Toronto stripmalls are about to get more interesting